Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 07:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal top 5 quant strategy stocks for July 2025: Full list here

Motilal Oswal top 5 quant strategy stocks for July 2025: Full list here

Stocks to Buy: Motilal Oswal recommends quant strategy for July 2025; here are 5 best tactical bets within the MOFSL universe with a Buy rating.

share market, stock market

Neil Jha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Quant Multi-Factor Watchlist - July 2025

Navigating the dynamic stock market demands a robust strategy. Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term. This multi-factor ranking approach helps us shortlist the best tactical bets within the MOFSL universe with a 'Buy' rating.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

What is Multi-Factor Investing?

Multi-factor investing integrates several investment styles into a single strategy, selecting stocks that excel in:
  • Value: Stocks trading below their intrinsic worth.
  • Quality: Companies with strong financial fundamentals.
  • Momentum: Stocks with positive price trends.
  • Earnings Surprise: Stocks with recent upward revisions in earnings estimates.
This approach enhances consistency and reduces the risk of chasing fleeting trends. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL) employs an in-house Quant model to rank stocks within its research universe, selecting only those with a Buy rating.
 

Top 5 stocks in Quant Watchlist - July 2025:

The following stocks, all carrying a Buy rating from MOFSL analysts, rank highest in our Quant model, balancing value, quality, momentum, and earnings surprise:

CEAT Ltd (CEATLTD):

 
Excels in quality with recent earnings upgrades, signalling strong analyst confidence in future profitability. Moderate momentum and value scores suggest steady growth potential. 

Also Read

PremiumVetri Subramaniam, Chief Investment Officer, UTI AMC

FY26 profit growth hinges on revenue trajectory: UTI AMC CIO Subramaniam

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh empowers CDS to issue joint orders for all 3 services

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up open; Asian market flat; Israel-Iran conflict in focus

US President Donald Trump

Trump administration postpones classified briefings for lawmakers on Iran

China's President Xi Jinping

Beijing treads cautiously in Iran-Israel war despite ties with Tehran

Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HINDPETRO):

 
A standout for its attractive valuation and strong earnings surprise, with recent upward revisions in earnings estimates. Emerging momentum indicates growing market traction.

NMDC Ltd (NMDC):

 
A well-rounded pick with high scores in quality, value, and earnings surprise. Despite lower momentum, its robust fundamentals and analyst optimism make it a strong contender.
 

PNB Housing Finance (PNBHOUSING):

 
A high-momentum stock with a significant earnings surprise, reflecting analyst expectations of improved financials. Though quality scores are lower, rising investor sentiment fuels interest.
 

Union Bank of India (UNIONBANK):

 
A balanced choice with solid value, rising momentum, and positive earnings surprise. Improving financial estimates position this PSU bank as a compelling pick.
 
These stocks represent the top-ranked opportunities within the MOFSL universe, leveraging our multi-factor approach to deliver consistent, high-potential investment ideas for July 2025.  (Disclaimer: This article is by  Neil Jha, head of quant products, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

jpmorgan

JPMorgan sees Asian Tech stocks gaining another 15-20% this year

oil sector, crude oil

Shares rally, oil slumps as Iran-Israel ceasefire goes into effect

IPO

GNG Electronics IPO gets Sebi nod; seeks to raise ₹450-cr via fresh issue

PremiumAmazon

Amazon's entry into healthcare a headwind but diagnostic stocks attractive

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi proposes ED roles, new norms to strengthen governance at MIIs

Topics : Quant funds Motilal Oswal The Smart Investor S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Union Bank NMDC Ceat Hindustan Petroleum Corporation PNB Housing MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Stock calls technical analysis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon