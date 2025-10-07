Home / Companies / News / Auro Realty plans $225 mn India bond sale to fund hotel, asset acquisition

Auro Realty plans $225 mn India bond sale to fund hotel, asset acquisition

Auro Realty's bond issue is in advanced stages and could be completed as early as this month, while private credit funds are expected to be investors, the bankers added

real estate, realty firms
Auro Realty is looking to issue two-year and four-year bonds, with the coupons ranging from 11%-15%, the bankers added.
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Auro Realty, the real estate arm of Aurobindo Group which also owns drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma, is planning to raise 20 billion rupees ($225.41 million) through the sale of bonds to fund a key acquisition, two merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

Auro Realty is looking to issue two-year and four-year bonds, with the coupons ranging from 11%-15%, the bankers added.

"It is a promoter-level financing to acquire some of the assets, including Hotel Taj Banjara Hyderabad," one of the bankers said.

The group did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment, while the bankers requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Auro Realty's bond issue is in advanced stages and could be completed as early as this month, while private credit funds are expected to be investors, the bankers added.

The bond issue adds to a rising trend of firms tapping the corporate bond market to fund large acquisitions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raymond Group to invest ₹1,000 crore in aerospace, auto units in Andhra

DreamFolks launches Club Membership after ending domestic lounge services

TVS Venu family scales up Atelier Expressions with J.L. Coquet acquisition

Premium

CBDC will transform cross-border payments, says Bank of Baroda MD & CEO

Nissan unveils upcoming C-segment SUV Tekton, set for launch by mid-2026

Topics :Company NewsReal Estate hotel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story