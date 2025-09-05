Home / Companies / News / Closely monitoring situation, says Indian Hotels on malware incident

Closely monitoring situation, says Indian Hotels on malware incident

Benares Hotels, a subsidiary of IHCL, also posted a similar regulatory filing on Friday, informing the stock exchanges regarding the IT security incident

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.
"We would like to inform the exchanges that the Company has detected a malware incident, affecting select IT systems and immediate action has been taken to contain the impact and secure the systems. The relevant authorities have been duly notified. The Company continues to monitor the situation closely while operating business as usual," Indian Hotels Company Limited stated in the filing.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The country's biggest hospitality player Indian Hotels Company Limited has reported a malware incident, saying immediate action has been taken to contain the impact and secure its systems, maintaining that the Tata Group-owned firm is closely monitoring the situation while operating business as usual.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) informed about the incident in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"We would like to inform the exchanges that the Company has detected a malware incident, affecting select IT systems and immediate action has been taken to contain the impact and secure the systems. The relevant authorities have been duly notified. The Company continues to monitor the situation closely while operating business as usual," Indian Hotels Company Limited stated in the filing.

Benares Hotels, a subsidiary of IHCL, also posted a similar regulatory filing on Friday, informing the stock exchanges regarding the IT security incident.

Benares Hotels Limited is a listed public limited company incorporated in 1971. The company operates its hotels Taj Ganges and Nadesar Palace in Varanasi and Ginger Hotel, Gondia in Maharashtra. It became a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Limited in 2011.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS to manage Odisha govt's AI-enabled integrated financial system

Dassault Aviation to raise stake in Dassault Reliance Aerospace to 51%

UBL aims for 30% growth in its premium segment every quarter: CEO

Shriram Properties signs agreement for prime land in North Bengaluru

Swiggy enters gifting market, unveils 'Giftables' ahead of festive season

Topics :Indian HotelsTata groupMalwareFinancial malware

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story