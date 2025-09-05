Closely monitoring situation, says Indian Hotels on malware incident

The country's biggest hospitality player Indian Hotels Company Limited has reported a malware incident, saying immediate action has been taken to contain the impact and secure its systems, maintaining that the Tata Group-owned firm is closely monitoring the situation while operating business as usual.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) informed about the incident in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"We would like to inform the exchanges that the Company has detected a malware incident, affecting select IT systems and immediate action has been taken to contain the impact and secure the systems. The relevant authorities have been duly notified. The Company continues to monitor the situation closely while operating business as usual," Indian Hotels Company Limited stated in the filing.