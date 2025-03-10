CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Avaada Group's 1.5GW solar facility in Noida

Avaada Group said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inaugurated its 1.5 GW solar module manufacturing Gigafactory in Noida.

The foundation stone has also been laid for Avaada Electro's ambitious 5 GW integrated solar manufacturing unit at Ecotech, Greater Noida, the company said in a statement.

The 1.5 GW PV module manufacturing unit in Dadri is a significant step in Avaada Group's commitment to sustainable innovation.

Constructed at an unprecedented pace, the first phase of the gigafactory became operational within just 3.5 months, with all utilities and module production lines fully commissioned, according to the statement.

The facility specialises in TOPCon N-Type bifacial glass-to-glass PV modules, incorporating advanced multi-busbar configurations (16 to 24 bus bars) to maximize efficiency.

With M10 and G12 cell production capabilities, the plant boasts an annual capacity of 1.2 GW for M10 modules and 1.5 GW for G12 modules. It currently produces 5,800 modules daily, with each panel undergoing stringent quality checks to ensure reliability and peak performance.

Further strengthening India's self-reliance in solar manufacturing, Avaada's upcoming 5 GW integrated solar module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida will set new benchmarks for India's solar industry.

Spread over 50+ acres in Ecotech-16, the plant will produce cutting-edge TOPCon N-Type solar cells with industrial-scale high efficiency.

With a significant investment, the project is expected to create over 3,000 jobs and obtain international certifications such as BIS, IEC, and UL, reinforcing Avaada Group's commitment to global quality standards, it added.

In his address on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath emphasised Uttar Pradesh's growing role in India's renewable energy transformation.

"This initiative not only strengthens our state's contribution to renewable energy but also drives employment and supports our vision of a USD 1 trillion economy," he said.

Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group stated, "...Yogi Adityanath Ji has graced us with his presence, blessing the entire Avaada family and inspiring us to build a world-class supply chain for India and beyond.