Home / Companies / News / Coal India output dips 6% to 229.8 mt in April-July amid monsoon impact

Coal India output dips 6% to 229.8 mt in April-July amid monsoon impact

The company had produced 244.3 MT of coal in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE

Coal shortage
Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy had earlier said that the country will not face any shortage of coal in the upcoming monsoon season, as the government is well prepared to meet the demand across various sectors, including the power sector. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned CIL on Friday reported a six per cent drop in production at 229.8 million tonnes (MT) in the April-July period of the current financial year even as the government is making efforts to increase the output to cut imports.

The company had produced 244.3 MT of coal in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

The coal behemoth did not give reasons for the decline in production. However, industry analysts attribute the production dip to typical monsoon-related disruptions, which can hinder mining operations and dispatch to power plants.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Coal production in July also dropped to 46.4 MT from 55 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy had earlier said that the country will not face any shortage of coal in the upcoming monsoon season, as the government is well prepared to meet the demand across various sectors, including the power sector.

The coal ministry had earlier said that it remains committed to achieving sustainable growth, improving coal availability, and reducing dependence on imports.

With the positive momentum, the coal sector continues to play a pivotal role in powering India's growth story.

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 million tonnes and an offtake of 900 MT in 2025-26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

R R Kabel to redirect exports from US after 25% tariff on Indian goods

Experion to invest $300 mn in VLIV, expands women-only co-living spaces

Premium

JAL's lenders ask bidders to submit revised plans without conditions

ED summons Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani in bank loan fraud case

L&T secures large contract from Hindustan Zinc for Debari plant upgrade

Topics :Coal Indiacoal industryPSUBSE

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story