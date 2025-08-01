Coal India output dips 6% to 229.8 mt in April-July amid monsoon impact

State-owned CIL on Friday reported a six per cent drop in production at 229.8 million tonnes (MT) in the April-July period of the current financial year even as the government is making efforts to increase the output to cut imports.

The company had produced 244.3 MT of coal in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

The coal behemoth did not give reasons for the decline in production. However, industry analysts attribute the production dip to typical monsoon-related disruptions, which can hinder mining operations and dispatch to power plants.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.