R R Kabel to redirect exports from US after 25% tariff on Indian goods

India's top wire exporter R R Kabel will ramp up shipments to key markets, including Europe and the Middle East, to cushion the impact of a 25 per cent US tariff on Indian goods, a senior executive told Reuters on Friday.
"I will not take any extra hit on my profit and loss (statement) just to make supply to the US," finance chief Rajesh Jain said in an interview, adding that he will pass on any price increases to his customers.
Jain reaffirmed the firm's 2026 fiscal year volume growth forecast of 16 per cent-18 per cent, saying R R Kabel plans to hedge against US risks by redirecting products to other key markets.
While the United States contributes just 2.5 per cent to R R Kabel's revenue, it accounts for around 10 per cent of its export income. Europe and the Middle East, in comparison, contribute approximately 40 per cent and 35 per cent of overseas revenue, respectively.
"Sometimes when you are dealing in so many markets, so many products, there you can compensate if there is any negative movement in any of the geographies," he added.
Jain said his US clients are in "wait and watch" mode amid tariff uncertainties, but added that existing orders have not been cancelled yet.
Trump on Wednesday said that Indian exports to the US will face a 25 per cent tariff from August 1 as well as an undisclosed penalty.
R R Kabel is among the first few Indian companies to react to the tariffs. On Thursday, Tata Steel's chief executive told Bloomberg News that the company is also exploring alternative markets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
