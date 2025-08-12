Home / Companies / News / Paytm secures RBI nod for payment aggregator licence after AntFin's exit

Paytm secures RBI nod for payment aggregator licence after AntFin's exit

Notably, the new development comes after China's Ant Financial exited the company last week, selling its entire 5.84 per cent stake for around ₹3,803 crore

Paytm
RBI had previously rejected Paytm’s application for a payment aggregator (PA) licence, citing non-compliance with foreign direct investment (FDI) norms.(Photo: Shutterstock)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited, has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the company said on Tuesday.
 
"We would like to inform you that RBI has granted ‘in-principle’ authorisation to PPSL... to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007," the company stated in a BSE filing. 
 

Background to the approval 

The RBI had last year rejected Paytm’s application for a payment aggregator licence, citing non-compliance with foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, and directed the company to meet regulatory requirements before reapplying.
 
The latest development comes after China’s Ant Financial exited the company last week, selling its entire 5.84 per cent stake for around ₹3,803 crore, thereby reducing Chinese ownership in the company to zero.
 

Regulatory history 

Last year, the company said it had received FDI approval from the Ministry of Finance and would resubmit its application for the payment aggregator licence.
 
One 97 Communications has previously faced regulatory scrutiny. In January 2024, the RBI ordered Paytm Payments Bank to halt the onboarding of new customers, citing concerns over its compliance with banking regulations. 

What now?

The licence allows PPSL to onboard merchants, facilitating online transactions for them. This comes as a part of Paytm's broader focus to enter the merchant ecosystem.
 
"Merchant side business model is a very long-term business model. Every economy and geography that I am meeting with senior executives either in the central bank or government love it because SME credit is missing everywhere. If you can solve for payment and solve for future-forward receivables that business model is a template in our opinion. Our primary plan will be that," Vijay Shekhar, founder and chief executive office (CEO) of Paytm, had said in January 2025.
 

Paytm Q1 FY26 results

 
One 97 Communications reported a consolidated net profit of ₹122.5 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), reversing a loss of ₹838.9 crore recorded in the same period last year. The company had also reported a loss of ₹539.8 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).
 
Its revenue from operations increased to ₹1,917.5 crore in Q1 FY26, up 27.7 per cent from ₹1,501.6 crore in Q1 FY25. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue was slightly higher than ₹1,911.5 crore. The rise was driven by growth in subscription merchants, higher gross merchandise volume (GMV), and increased income from financial services distribution.
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CapitaLand Investment to invest Rs 19,200 crore in Maharashtra by 2030

Premium

IHCL to continue with acquisitions, eyes bigger share of spiritual tourism

Apollo Hospitals Q1 profit rises 42%, plans Rs 7,600 cr bed expansion

PwC India targets three-fold revenue growth by 2030, 20,000 new jobs

Jawa Yezdi pushes exports despite US customs delays, tariff challenges

Topics :Paytm Payments BankPaytmRBIBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story