Apollo Hospitals Q1 profit rises 42%, plans Rs 7,600 cr bed expansion

Leading hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has posted a 42 per cent rise in net profit during the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 to Rs 432.8 crore, compared to Rs 305.2 crore during the April–June quarter of the previous financial year.

During the period under review, its consolidated revenues grew 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,842.1 crore, compared to Rs 5,085.6 crore during the same quarter of FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 852 crore versus Rs 675 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

“I am proud to see the resilient comeback in the first quarter of FY26, building on the strong foundation of Q4FY25. Our performance demonstrates the power and resilience of our integrated model of healthcare delivery, with all three engines — our core divisions, Healthcare Services, Retail Healthcare and Diagnostics, and Digital and Pharma Distribution — contributing to our performance,” said Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise.

As on June 30, Apollo Hospitals had 8,030 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL and managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 65 per cent compared to 68 per cent in the same period in the previous year. ALSO READ: Bond yield climbs to four-month high as OIS market eyes year-end cut The board of directors has approved an investment not exceeding Rs 8.5 crore for acquiring 8.5 million equity shares of Apollo Gleneagles PET-CT from its existing shareholder, Parkway Healthcare (Mauritius). The quarter also saw the company announce its ambitious growth strategy to add over 4,300 beds in the next five years with an investment of over Rs 7,600 crore. “The first phase of 2,000 beds is already in progress. We have added an existing 200-bed hospital in Bengaluru and will also be establishing a 500-bed greenfield hospital in the suburbs of the city to bring the total bed strength in Bengaluru to 1,500 beds,” Reddy said.