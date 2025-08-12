Home / Companies / News / Apollo Hospitals Q1 profit rises 42%, plans Rs 7,600 cr bed expansion

Apollo Hospitals Q1 profit rises 42%, plans Rs 7,600 cr bed expansion

Apollo Hospitals posted a 42% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 432.8 crore and announced a Rs 7,600 crore investment plan to add over 4,300 beds in five years

Apollo Hospitals
As on June 30, Apollo Hospitals had 8,030 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL and managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 65 per cent compared to 68 per cent in the same period in the previous year. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Leading hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has posted a 42 per cent rise in net profit during the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 to Rs 432.8 crore, compared to Rs 305.2 crore during the April–June quarter of the previous financial year.
 
During the period under review, its consolidated revenues grew 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,842.1 crore, compared to Rs 5,085.6 crore during the same quarter of FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 852 crore versus Rs 675 crore in the first quarter of FY25.
 
“I am proud to see the resilient comeback in the first quarter of FY26, building on the strong foundation of Q4FY25. Our performance demonstrates the power and resilience of our integrated model of healthcare delivery, with all three engines — our core divisions, Healthcare Services, Retail Healthcare and Diagnostics, and Digital and Pharma Distribution — contributing to our performance,” said Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise.
 
As on June 30, Apollo Hospitals had 8,030 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL and managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 65 per cent compared to 68 per cent in the same period in the previous year.
 
The board of directors has approved an investment not exceeding Rs 8.5 crore for acquiring 8.5 million equity shares of Apollo Gleneagles PET-CT from its existing shareholder, Parkway Healthcare (Mauritius). 
 
The quarter also saw the company announce its ambitious growth strategy to add over 4,300 beds in the next five years with an investment of over Rs 7,600 crore. “The first phase of 2,000 beds is already in progress. We have added an existing 200-bed hospital in Bengaluru and will also be establishing a 500-bed greenfield hospital in the suburbs of the city to bring the total bed strength in Bengaluru to 1,500 beds,” Reddy said.
 
In Hyderabad, it is adding 160 beds at the existing Jubilee Hills and Secunderabad facilities. With the upcoming facility in Gachibowli, the total bed count in the city will be 1,400 beds.
 
“The demerger of our digital health and pharmacy business, approved in the last quarter, is now in the implementation phase. This strategic move will enable focused capital allocation and sharper growth plans with dedicated management teams for both hospital operations and the omnichannel healthcare ecosystem — a structure designed to maximise synergies while preserving the Apollo ethos of quality and trust,” Reddy added.
 
On the digital front, Apollo 24/7 achieved a quarterly gross merchandise value (GMV) of over Rs 682 crore, sustaining the platform’s momentum and signalling continuing strong demand for teleconsultations, lab services and pharmacy deliveries. “This performance builds on the platform’s FY25 GMV of Rs 3,007 crore, demonstrating our success in creating a seamless care continuum from home to hospital,” he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PwC India targets three-fold revenue growth by 2030, 20,000 new jobs

Jawa Yezdi pushes exports despite US customs delays, tariff challenges

Nykaa Q1FY26 profit surges 79% to ₹24.47 cr on beauty, fashion boost

Premium

Berger Paints confident of its strength in marketplace: MD & CEO Roy

Reliance tops Hurun list of India's most valuable family businesses

Topics :Apollo HospitalsApollo Hospitals EnterpriseQ1 results

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story