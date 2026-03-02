Dabur acquires minority stake in RAS Beauty under new ventures arm

Home-grown fast-moving consumer goods maker Dabur India on Monday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a stake in RAS Beauty.

As part of the recently launched Dabur Ventures initiative, it will acquire a minority stake in the direct-to-customer luxury skincare company RAS Beauty for Rs 60 crore.

RAS Beauty is the first investment from Dabur Ventures, which was launched in October 2025 with an intent to acquire stakes in high-potential, new-age D2C businesses that demonstrate strong growth potential. The arm was set up with Rs 500 crore.

The premium beauty market in India is growing at a significant pace and RAS Beauty is “well positioned to capture the emerging opportunity,” said Abhinav Dhall, executive director – group head, corporate strategy at Dabur.

“RAS offers a distinct skincare value proposition at the confluence of nature, science and luxury,” Dhall further said. “We have been inspired by Dabur’s 141-year legacy of building purpose-led, trusted consumer brands. This investment will enable us to accelerate our omnichannel presence, deepen our R&D capabilities, and invest in brand and team building, all in pursuit of our longer-term goal of making RAS a leading name in Indian luxury skincare, at home and globally,” stated Shubhika Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer, RAS Beauty. The freshly raised capital will also be deployed towards accelerating exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), HORECA partnerships, and curated retail presence, the farm-to-face company stated.