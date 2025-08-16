Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arunachal minister inaugurates Isro-backed space lab at Mechuka school

The Mechuka Government Higher Secondary School lab, set up with Isro and Muskaan Foundation, gives students practical experience in space science and technology

The facility has been named Pasang Wangchuk Sona Isro Space Laboratory, in honour of the minister's father | Image: X/@pasang_sona

Press Trust of India Itanagar
Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

A state-of-the-art space laboratory was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona at remote Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district.

The lab at Mechuka Government Higher Secondary School, established in collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and Muskaan Foundation, aims to provide students with hands-on experience in space science and technology, fostering curiosity, innovation, and scientific thinking among the youth, an official statement said on Friday.

The facility has been named Pasang Wangchuk Sona Isro Space Laboratory, in honour of the minister's father and in recognition of his lifelong belief in the transformative power of education, it said.

 

"Today marks an emotional and proud moment for me as I inaugurated the 'Pasang Wangchuk Sona Isro Space Laboratory' -- dedicated to my late father. This laboratory is not just an educational facility, it is a tribute to his unwavering belief in the power of education and curiosity. I hope it becomes a place where our children dream bigger, explore science fearlessly, and reach for the stars," Sona said, while speaking after inaugurating the facility on Friday.

He emphasised that the laboratory will serve as a hub for learning and innovation, inspiring generations of students from Shi-Yomi to pursue excellence in the fields of science and technology.

Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra, Deputy Director of School Education Tade Dabi, Muskaan chief operating officer Pranesh Debnath, students, teachers and community leaders attended the event.

ISRO Arunachal Pradesh Isro projects space

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

