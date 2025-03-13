Datta Power Infra, SJVN sign agreement for 70 MW wind project in India

Datta Power Infra on Thursday announced signing a power purchase agreement with state-owned SJVN to set up a 70 MW wind energy project.

SJVN's WIND-1 initiative aims to develop 600 MW of ISTS-connected (Inter-State Transmission System) wind power projects across India, the company said in a statement.

Varchasvi Gagal, Managing Director & CEO of Datta Power Infra, said: "We collaborate with SJVN Limited on this landmark 70-MW wind power project, which is a significant step toward strengthening India's renewable energy ecosystem".

Datta Power Infra is focused on the end-to-end development of renewable energy projects, including building transmission lines and substations and undertaking engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for renewable energy projects.

The company has a presence across states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.