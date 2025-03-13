Home / Companies / News / Datta Power Infra, SJVN sign agreement for 70 MW wind project in India

Datta Power Infra, SJVN sign agreement for 70 MW wind project in India

The company has a presence across states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy
Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Datta Power Infra on Thursday announced signing a power purchase agreement with state-owned SJVN to set up a 70 MW wind energy project.

SJVN's WIND-1 initiative aims to develop 600 MW of ISTS-connected (Inter-State Transmission System) wind power projects across India, the company said in a statement.

Varchasvi Gagal, Managing Director & CEO of Datta Power Infra, said: "We collaborate with SJVN Limited on this landmark 70-MW wind power project, which is a significant step toward strengthening India's renewable energy ecosystem".

Datta Power Infra is focused on the end-to-end development of renewable energy projects, including building transmission lines and substations and undertaking engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for renewable energy projects.

The company has a presence across states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apollo Hospitals expands AI to reduce doctor, nurse workload in India

Premium

Godrej Interio aims to ride e-commerce wave, targets 18-20% growth

Jio Finance taps debt market with debut CP issue before bond sale

Drugmakers Mallinckrodt, Endo agree to merge in nearly $7 billion deal

CLSA lowers target price for IndusInd Bank to Rs 900 but sees 34% upside

Topics :SJVNSJVN LtdPower generationwind energy sector

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story