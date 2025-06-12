Bharat Biotech, GSK partner to develop vaccine for Shigella diarrhoea

Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it has partnered with GSK plc for the development of a vaccine for Shigellosis, a severe form of bacterial diarrhoea.

The altSonflex1-2-3 vaccine candidate, developed by GSK and now advancing through a strategic collaboration with Bharat Biotech, represents one of the most advanced Shigella vaccine candidates globally, the company said in a statement.

With no licensed Shigella vaccine currently available and rising antimicrobial resistance, this candidate stands out for its broad serotype coverage, innovative Generalized Modules for Membrane Antigens (GMMA)-based platform, and robust early clinical results, it added.

"With no approved vaccine currently available and antimicrobial resistance on the rise, there is an urgent need for scalable, science-backed solutions focused on low and middle-income countries," Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Krishna Ella said.