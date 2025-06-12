Home / Companies / News / Bharat Biotech, GSK partner to develop vaccine for Shigella diarrhoea

Bharat Biotech, GSK partner to develop vaccine for Shigella diarrhoea

As part of this agreement, Bharat Biotech will lead the further development of altSonflex1-2-3, including Phase 3 clinical trials, regulatory advancement, and large-scale manufacturing

Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC, Bharat Bio's nasal Covid vaccine, nasal Covid vaccine, Covid vaccine
GSK will continue to support the programme by assisting with clinical trial design, securing external funding, and contributing to the Access and Delivery Plans and commercialisation strategy. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it has partnered with GSK plc for the development of a vaccine for Shigellosis, a severe form of bacterial diarrhoea.

The altSonflex1-2-3 vaccine candidate, developed by GSK and now advancing through a strategic collaboration with Bharat Biotech, represents one of the most advanced Shigella vaccine candidates globally, the company said in a statement.

With no licensed Shigella vaccine currently available and rising antimicrobial resistance, this candidate stands out for its broad serotype coverage, innovative Generalized Modules for Membrane Antigens (GMMA)-based platform, and robust early clinical results, it added.

"With no approved vaccine currently available and antimicrobial resistance on the rise, there is an urgent need for scalable, science-backed solutions focused on low and middle-income countries," Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Krishna Ella said.

As part of this agreement, Bharat Biotech will lead the further development of altSonflex1-2-3, including Phase 3 clinical trials, regulatory advancement, and large-scale manufacturing.

GSK will continue to support the programme by assisting with clinical trial design, securing external funding, and contributing to the Access and Delivery Plans and commercialisation strategy.

"This agreement allows us to combine our strengths in science, research, and technology with Bharat Biotech's capacity to develop and deliver vaccines at scale, potentially preventing illness and saving lives around the world," GSK Chief Global Health Officer Thomas Breuer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volvo Cars, HCLTech tie up to accelerate engineering transformation

Amber Enterprise to invest Rs 6k cr in electronics plant near Noida airport

OneSource eyes weight-loss drug boost to order book

RIL sells Asian Paints shares worth ₹7,703 crore via block deal

Sumadhura Group buys 5-acre plot in East Bengaluru for ₹500 cr project

Topics :Bharat BiotechGSKdiarrhoeaPharma sector

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story