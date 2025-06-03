Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Zydus Life to enter global biologics CDMO market with $125 mn acquisition

Zydus Life to enter global biologics CDMO market with $125 mn acquisition

Zydus Lifesciences will acquire two US biologics manufacturing facilities from Agenus for up to $125 million, gaining immediate manufacturing capabilities and expanding its global presence

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

The acquisition also includes a supply agreement under which Zydus will manufacture Agenus’ immuno-oncology assets. (Photo: X@ZydusUniverse)

Anjali Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences has announced its entry into the global biologics contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) sector with the planned acquisition of two manufacturing facilities from US-based Agenus for a total consideration of up to $125 million (approximately Rs 1,070 crore).
 
Under the agreement, Zydus will acquire Agenus’ biologics facilities in Emeryville and Berkeley, California, for an upfront payment of $75 million (Rs 642 crore), with an additional $50 million (Rs 428 crore) payable over three years, contingent upon achieving certain revenue milestones.
 
The acquisition gives Zydus immediate biologics manufacturing capabilities and a base in California, considered a major hub for biotechnology. The company said the acquired facilities would allow it to offer end-to-end services from pre-clinical development through large-scale commercial manufacturing. The CDMO business will be housed in a new independent entity.
 
 
As part of the transaction, Zydus will also become the exclusive contract manufacturer for two of Agenus’ late-stage immuno-oncology candidates, Botensilimab and Balstilimab, and will hold the first right of negotiation for future pipeline products.
 
The acquired facilities include an experienced professional team, which Zydus plans to expand. The company said it expects to create additional jobs and contribute to the local economy in California.

Also Read

SRL Diagnostics, Agilus Diagnostics, Anand K, marketing spend, pharma

Zydus signs deal with Agenus for BOT and BAL cancer therapies in India

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus reports 17.6% rise in net profit adjusting for one-off charge

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Life Q4 profit falls 1% YoY; ₹11 dividend declared; stock down 2%

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q4 results today: NHPC, Dixon Tech, Hindalco on May 20; see full list

PremiumZydus' Sharvil Patel

Medicines are just one part of the solution: Zydus' Sharvil Patel

 
Sharvil Patel, managing director, Zydus Lifesciences, said: “The acquisition will give Zydus a strategic foothold in the US and will enhance our ability to partner with innovation-centric entities, advancing new products and prioritising patient-centric solutions. This move strengthens our long-term biologics vision and positions us to better serve the needs of the global biopharmaceutical industry.”
 
According to estimates cited by Zydus, the global biologics CDMO market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7 per cent between 2025 and 2034, reaching around $84.9 billion by 2034. The market’s growth is being driven by increasing complexity of therapies, a shift towards biologics, and limited manufacturing infrastructure among smaller biotech companies.
 
The acquisition also includes a supply agreement under which Zydus will manufacture Agenus’ immuno-oncology assets during both clinical development and commercial stages.
 
Zydus employs around 27,000 people worldwide and has more than 1,400 scientists engaged in research and development. The company has a portfolio of vaccines, therapeutics, biologics and biosimilars.
 
Agenus, based in Lexington, Massachusetts, is focused on immune therapies and operates a pipeline comprising checkpoint antibodies, vaccines and cell therapies.

More From This Section

Premiumfsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa's growth prospects are adequately captured in its stock price

PremiumSushant Bhansali, CEO at Ambit Asset Management

There will be polarisation in earnings, market returns: Ambit Asset CEO

PremiumSamvardhana Motherson International

Near-term demand challenges for Samvardhana Motherson International

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Close Highlights: Sensex swings 1,200 pts, ends 636 pts down; Nifty below 24,550; banks drag

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

Fertiliser stocks rally up to 18%; Deepak, Paradeep hit new highs

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Healthcare sector Zydus Healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Live ScoreRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon