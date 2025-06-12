SG Mart enters renewables with solar brand, wins ₹266 crore orders

SG Mart, a prominent player in the B2B construction materials sector, has forayed into the renewable energy space by launching the supply of solar module mounting structures, the firm said in a filing.

The company’s solar venture has been launched under the brand name APL Apollo SunSteel.

The firm said it has already secured confirmed orders worth ₹266 crore from several independent power producers (IPPs), which points to the robust market acceptance of its new offering.

ALSO READ: Volvo Cars, HCLTech tie up to accelerate engineering transformation In order to meet the ever-growing demand for solar mounting solutions, driven by India’s renewable energy targets, SG Mart is harnessing its strong sourcing and distribution capabilities to scale its solar mounting solutions business, the company said in the filing.