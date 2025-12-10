Delhi HC lets Sun Pharma export semaglutide; bars India sales till Mar 2026

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed Sun Pharma to manufacture and export its semaglutide-based weight loss drugs to jurisdictions where Novo Nordisk, the Danish firm that manufactures Ozempic, does not hold a patent.

Sun Pharma, however, is restricted from selling its semaglutide-based drugs in India until Novo Nordisk’s secondary patent expires in March 2026. Justice Pritam Singh Arora directed Sun Pharma to give an undertaking confirming this to the court in two weeks.

What directions did the court issue on filings and the next hearing date?

The court also directed the company to file details of the accounts related to exports. The matter will come up for hearing on February 19.

While Novo Nordisk declined to comment on the order, Sun Pharma did not respond to queries mailed by Business Standard till the time of going to print. Why did Novo Nordisk move the court against Sun Pharma? Novo Nordisk had approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to stop Sun Pharmaceuticals from manufacturing, distributing, or dealing in semaglutide, the active ingredient used in Ozempic, or any products derived from it. This petition follows the court's recent decision to allow Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) to continue manufacturing and exporting its version of the GLP-1 drug, which contains semaglutide.

What are GLP-1 drugs, and what is the dispute about? GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) medications, or agonists, are a class of drugs that mimic a natural hormone to help manage blood sugar in Type 2 diabetes and promote significant weight loss by regulating appetite, slowing digestion, and increasing insulin release. The dispute centres on Novo Nordisk’s Indian patents for semaglutide, which it markets globally as Ozempic and Wegovy for Type 2 diabetes and weight management. What happened in the Dr Reddy’s case, and why does it matter? Last week, the court refused to grant interim relief to Novo Nordisk against DRL, holding that the Hyderabad-based company had raised a credible challenge to the validity of the patent covering semaglutide, which is valid until March 2026. While DRL was allowed to continue production and export, the court barred it from selling the drug within India until the patent expires.

Which semaglutide patents does Novo Nordisk hold in India? Novo Nordisk holds two key Indian patents linked to semaglutide. Patent No. 275964, filed in 2006 and now expired as of September 2024, covered the compound itself. Patent No. 262697, filed in 2007 and valid until March 2026, relates to specific formulations and delivery mechanisms designed to enhance the drug’s stability and administration. With the expiry of the base patent last year, Indian pharmaceutical companies have been preparing to develop and export generic versions. Which other drugmakers are watching the rulings, and what is the market context?

The Delhi High Court’s ruling in the DRL case is viewed as a favourable signal for other drugmakers, including Mankind Pharma, Cipla, and Sun Pharma, that are exploring entry into the GLP-1 segment. As global demand for next-generation therapies on diabetes and weight loss surges, Indian pharmaceutical companies are laying the groundwork for Day 1 launches, ramping up peptide manufacturing, forging device partnerships and aligning regulatory strategies. The weight loss market in India stands at around Rs 1,109 crore on a moving annual turnover (MAT) level, with semaglutide-based drugs cornering Rs 427 crore as MAT as of November 2025.