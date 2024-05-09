Home / Companies / News / Delhi HC asks Swiggy, Zomato to delist 13 eateries using Domino's trademark

Delhi HC asks Swiggy, Zomato to delist 13 eateries using Domino's trademark

Domino's initiated a lawsuit for trademark infringement against 13 restaurants operating names such as 'Dominic Pizza', 'and Dominek's Pizza', among others

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
The Delhi High Court has asked food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato to stop listing 13 restaurants or eateries found to be infringing on the trademark of Domino’s Pizza.

Justice Anish Dayal asked Swiggy and Zomato to comply with the directives within a week and inform the defendant restaurants, if necessary.

This decision came after Domino’s initiated a lawsuit for trademark infringement.

Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Domino’s, argued that the defendant entities were using marks identical or deceptively similar what his client used, leading to confusion among customers ordering food on Swiggy and Zomato.

The 13 food outlets, operating under names such as “Dominic Pizza”, “Dominek’s Pizza”, “Dominek Pizza”, “Domics Pizza”, “Dominick Pizza”, “Domnick Pizza”, “Dominic’s Pizza”, “Dominics Pizza”, “Dominic’s Pizza”, “Dominik Pizza”, “Domnik Pizza”, and "Domics Pizza & Cafe", have been ordered to cease using these names or any other mark resembling Domino’s.

The High Court observed that customers had ordered food under the mistaken belief that the defendant outlets were affiliated with Domino’s.

After reviewing the case, the Court found merit in Domino’s claims and issued the take-down orders.

The Court's injunction will be effective from June 1, 2024, to provide the defendant restaurants an opportunity to change their names and trademarks.

Domino' Pizza, first opened in 1965, is now operational in more than 90 countries with 20,500 stores. There 1,928 Domino’s Pizza outlets in over 407 cities in India, making it the biggest market for the chain outside of the United States.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

