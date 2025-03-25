Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 07:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / FBI, ATF form task force to investigate Tesla vandalism, arson cases

FBI, ATF form task force to investigate Tesla vandalism, arson cases

The incidents come amid escalating backlash against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his role in President Donald Trump's administration

On Friday, the FBI said vandalism-related incidents had occurred in at least nine states since January | Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

By Kara Carlson
 
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has formed a task force with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to coordinate investigations into a growing number of vandalism and arson incidents at Tesla Inc.’s showrooms and charging stations. 
The incidents come amid escalating backlash against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his role in President Donald Trump’s administration. Musk, Trump and a number of Republican lawmakers have likened the incidents to domestic terrorism. 
 
FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post Monday on social media site X that the agency has been investigating the increase in violent activity and is now taking additional steps to “crack down and coordinate our response.”
 
 
“Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice,” Patel said.

The FBI didn’t provide details about how the new formal task force would differ from the current work the agency and ATF have been doing to assist local law enforcement investigations into Tesla-related incidents.
 
The task force was first reported by the New York Post, which said it would include ten people between the two agencies. The FBI declined to confirm the number.
 
On Friday, the FBI said vandalism-related incidents had occurred in at least nine states since January. On Monday, police in Tesla’s hometown of Austin found “incendiary devices” at one of the carmaker’s showrooms. The FBI declined to say whether it was participating in that investigation.

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump Tesla Tesla Motors FBI

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

