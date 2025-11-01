Dharan Infra-EPC signs ₹215 crore supply agreement with Skymax Infrapower

Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd on Saturday said it has signed an agreement worth Rs 215 crore with Skymax Infrapower to set up a 75 MW solar power plant in Maharashtra.
The agreement signed by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Dharan Infra Solar Pvt Ltd mainly covers the design, engineering, procurement, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 75 MW Alley Solar Project, Dharan Infra-EPC said in an exchange filing.
The project will be developed across nine sites in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. It is expected to be completed during 2025-26 to 2026-27.
This is a non-related party transaction carried out in the ordinary course of business, as per the filing.
This is the second major contract from Skymax Infrapower Ltd, the company said. On August 31, 2025, the company had secured EPC contracts worth Rs 1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power Ltd, for infrastructure development and renewable-linked EPC works at Orvakal Industrial Park, Andhra Pradesh.
Dharan Infra Solar Pvt Ltd has been awarded solar EPC work contracts aggregating to Rs 262.10 crore for the development of a grid-connected solar power plant for the solarisation of segregated agriculture feeders at distribution substations across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh.
