Dharan Infra-EPC signs ₹215 crore supply agreement with Skymax Infrapower

Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd on Saturday said it has signed an agreement worth Rs 215 crore with Skymax Infrapower to set up a 75 MW solar power plant in Maharashtra.

The agreement signed by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Dharan Infra Solar Pvt Ltd mainly covers the design, engineering, procurement, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 75 MW Alley Solar Project, Dharan Infra-EPC said in an exchange filing.

The project will be developed across nine sites in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. It is expected to be completed during 2025-26 to 2026-27.

This is a non-related party transaction carried out in the ordinary course of business, as per the filing.