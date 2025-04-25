Dr Lal Path Labs Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 83.2% to ₹155 crore

Dr Lal Path Labs, India's largest diagnostics firm by revenue, reported fourth-quarter profit above expectations on Friday as strong demand for its bundled test packages lifted growth amid rising health awareness in the country.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 83.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.55 billion (about $18 million) in the quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of Rs 1.02 billion, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Dr Lal's shares, which were trading down 1.2 per cent, jumped nearly 6 per cent after results.

A rising emphasis on preventive healthcare, along with the expansion of diagnostics firms like Dr Lal Path Labs into smaller cities, has fueled demand for medical tests, especially in urban India.

Moreover, the company benefited from strong demand for its bundled tests offerings, which combine tests for multiple conditions, such as diabetes and thyroid, under one, analysts said.

Dr Lal, which operates about 300 clinical labs across India, saw a 9.5 per cent y/y rise in sample volume in the reported quarter, taking its total revenue from operations 10.5 per cent higher to Rs 6.03 billion. Analysts expected revenue to come in at Rs 6.04 billion.

Rival Metropolis Healthcare will report its March-quarter results in the coming weeks.