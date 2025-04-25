Friday, April 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki Q4 result: Profit slips 1% to ₹3,911 cr; dividend declared

The company board of directors announced a final dividend of ₹135 per share, subject to approval of annual general meeting

Maruti Suzuki board of directors announced a final dividend of ₹135 per share, subject to approval of annual general meeting | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported a marginal decline of 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) consolidated net profit on Friday for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25). The total profit stood at Rs 3,911 crore compared to Rs 3,952 crore in Q4 FY24. 
The Board of Directors at their meeting recommended a final dividend aggregating ₹4,244.4 crore i.e. ₹135 per share (nominal value ₹5 per share) for FY25, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).
 
Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading at ₹11,769, down 1 per cent on the BSE at 2:55 pm, following the release of the automaker's fourth quarter earnings report.  (This story will be updated with more details.)
 
 

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

