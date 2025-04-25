Friday, April 25, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bank of Maharashtra Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹1,493 crore

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹1,493 crore

Total income increased to ₹7,711 crore during the quarter under review against ₹6,488 crore in the same period of the previous year

Bank of Maharashtra

The bank’s total business grew by 15.30 per cent to ₹5.47 trillion. | Photo: Wikipedia

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Friday posted a 23 per cent rise in net profit to ₹1,493 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, aided by rising interest income.
 
Total income increased to ₹7,711 crore during the quarter under review against ₹6,488 crore in the same period of the previous year, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing. The net interest income of the bank rose by 20.59 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,116 crore. Consequently, the net interest margin (NIM) improved to 4.01 per cent.
 
The bank was able to reduce gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 1.74 per cent of gross loans by the end of March from 1.88 per cent in the year-ago period. Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.18 per cent from 0.20 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.
 
 
The bank’s total business grew by 15.30 per cent to ₹5.47 trillion. Total deposits increased by 13.44 per cent to ₹3.07 trillion. Gross advances increased by 17.76 per cent to ₹2.39 trillion. The bank’s credit-deposit (CD) ratio stood at 78.09 per cent.
 
The provision coverage ratio (PCR) as of December 31, 2024, stood at 98.26 per cent.

Also Read

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra cuts repo-linked lending rate by 25 bps to 8.80%

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Bank of Maharashtra's credit growth surpasses total deposit growth

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra clocks 18% loan growth in Q4, total biz hits Rs 5.5 trn

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra stock rallies 5% as Q4 gross loans rise 18% YoY

bank, banks

Small-cap banks take the lead in average spend per credit card transaction

 
The bank raised ₹3,500 crore through qualified institutional placements on October 5, 2024. It issued and allotted 61,01,81,311 equity shares of ₹10 each at a premium of ₹47.36 per share.
 
Accordingly, the shareholding of the Government of India in the bank stood reduced to 79.60 per cent as of March 2025.
 
During the financial year 2025, net profit increased by 36.12 per cent to ₹5,520 crore on a Y-o-Y basis against ₹4,055 crore for FY24.

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 47% to ₹3,003 crore

Corporate profit

Orient Electric Q4 profit jumps to ₹31.26 cr on strong summer demand

hp

HP India to start local laptop, desktop manufacturing with Dixon from May

IndiGo

IndiGo offers refunds after Pak shuts airspace over Pahalgam terror fallout

Samsung

South Korean giant Samsung to invest ₹1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu plant

Topics : Bank of Maharashtra Non-performing assets government of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon