ECL urges staff to boost coal output to meet annual production targets

Cumulative coal offtake during the April-December period stood at 33.666 million tonnes, helping ensure continuity of supplies and revenue flow

coal mines
The Coal India arm, however, said it remained on a strong operational footing, supported by robust overburden removal of 133.013 million cubic metres during the period, which it described as a key area of strength enabling higher coal output.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 8:58 PM IST
Coal India subsidiary Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) has urged its employees to enhance production in the final quarter of the current fiscal to bridge the gap between targets and achievements, citing shortfalls in cumulative output till December.

In a message to employees ahead of the 77th Republic Day, ECL CMD Satish Jha said cumulative coal production up to December 2025 stood at 33.482 million tonnes, below the proportionate target of 38.752 million tonnes, underscoring the need for accelerated production in the remaining months of the fiscal.

The Coal India arm, however, said it remained on a strong operational footing, supported by robust overburden removal of 133.013 million cubic metres during the period, which it described as a key area of strength enabling higher coal output.

Cumulative coal offtake during the April-December period stood at 33.666 million tonnes, helping ensure continuity of supplies and revenue flow.

Calling for concerted efforts from employees, officers and executives, the company said collective commitment and sustained hard work would be critical in meeting annual targets and strengthening ECL's role in supporting the country's energy security.

ECL said its focus in the current financial year has been on sustaining performance through strengthened systems and operational reliability across production, evacuation, safety, governance and infrastructure, rather than pursuing isolated achievements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ECLcoal outputCoal ministryCompany News

First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 8:58 PM IST

