Extended Iran conflict may disrupt L&T's order inflows, regional projects

Over the 9MFY26, L&T has derived 37 per cent of its Rs 7.33 trillion order book from the region with order inflows of Rs 3.46 trillion. It is a dominant contractor in hydrocarbon projects with operations along the Persian Gulf in East Saudi Arabia.

KEC International’s overall order book of Rs 36,700 crore has 20 per cent contribution from this region while it contributed a 28 per cent share of the 9MFY26 order inflows of Rs 21,300 crore. Kalpataru (KPIL) has 11 per cent regional contribution to its order book of Rs 63,300 crore across 9MFY26.

Freight disruptions may hurt AIA Engineering’s exports, which contribute 65 per cent of revenue, with 6.6 per cent direct exposure to the region. Exports of Cummins India and Thermax, too, could be adversely impacted. Cummins India has 17 per cent export share in revenues in FY25, down from 26–27 per cent in FY23, with direct exposure to the Middle East and also to Europe, where the route may be disrupted. Thermax had 39 per cent of 9MFY26 order inflows from exports and its exposure to the UAE includes a large industrial infrastructure contract with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.