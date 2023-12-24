For GMR group, in its demerged avtaar, airports division is a bigger star

More than two years since the GMR Group initiated a demerger of its business, the airport business continues to outpace the group's non-airport division in terms of growth and attracting investors.

In 2021, the group initiated a demerger for its then sole listed entity – GMR Infrastructure, into two listed entities – GMR Airport Infrastructure (GIL), housing the airports business, and GMR Power and Urban Infra (GPUIL), housing the non-airport business. The aim of the demerger was to allow the airport and non-airport businesses to chart out their respective growth plans and facilitate strategic partnerships at different levels.



While the airport business continues to attract investors as envisaged, the transformation of the non-airport business into an energy vertical is still a work in progress.

An email query sent to the GMR group remained unanswered.

In March this year, GIL raised Rs 2,900 crore from Groupe ADP through 10-year foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs). The proceeds were to be utilised for debt reduction at GIL and GPUIL. Other investments in GIL this year include a Rs 675 crore Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) investment from the National Investment Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) in its Bhogapuram airport announced last week, part of a financial partnership agreed to in 2022. Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners also picked a 4.7 per cent stake in GIL from the open market earlier this month.



“The airport business is a long-term asset, ideal for patient capital like GQG, which seems to be interested in long-term infra assets,” said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm who did not wish to be identified. An email query sent to Rajiv Jain on Friday remained unanswered.

Meanwhile, agencies rating GPUIL note that liquidity remains a concern, despite monetisation of assets and debt repayment in financial year 23.

“It is typical for conglomerates to merge and demerge, depending on market dynamics. It helps attract investors and better valuations by separating different lines of business, provided there are multiple,” said Harish HV, Founder and Managing Director at ECube Investment Advisors. He added, “The disadvantage is if after the demerger, one of the demerged entities is unable to sustain without the support that integrated businesses allow or meet the intended goal of the demerger."



Part of the demerger plans was to divest from the highways portfolio, monetise assets in two special investment regions – Krishnagiri and Kakinada – and create an energy platform.

“The company has been able to undertake the sale of the Krishnagiri land parcel and utilise proceeds from arbitration claims towards the reduction of corporate debt in financial year 23. In September 2022, it divested its entire stake in PTGEMS Indonesia for USD 420 million, which has been used towards the reduction of standalone and project debt,” rating agency Infomerics noted in an August 7 note on GPUIL.

As of September 2023, GPUIL had a gross consolidated debt of Rs 5,500 crore, against Rs 8,300 crore in March 2022. The Infomerics note opined that GPUIL’s liquidity remained stressed with a limited buffer.



GPUIL is yet to fully realise its stated intent to exit its highways portfolio and fully monetise the special investment regions. “Not much is happening in the power and infra vertical. There is more needed in terms of cleaning up on the debt side,” added the analyst quoted earlier in the story.

In its September-23 ended financial quarter update, GPUIL reported a loss of Rs 120 crore, largely impacted by losses in some of its highway projects.

For GIL, the September-23 ended quarter loss was at Rs 190 crore, which the company said was due to the ramp-up of operations, seasonality, and Go First flights suspension impact. GIL’s debt for the same quarter was at Rs 28,800 crore, against Rs 26,300 crore in March 2022. Analysts have previously noted GIL’s high debt is on the back of a US$2.5 billion capex into expanding capacities in Delhi and Hyderabad assets and setting up the greenfield airport in Goa.



