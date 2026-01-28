SBI Card Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 45% to ₹557 crore, revenue up 11%
SBI Card Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 45% to ₹557 crore, revenue up 11%
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Listen to This Article
SBI Cards and Payment Services on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹557 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the company's net profit stood at ₹383.23 crore.
More From This Section
Topics : SBI Cards SBI Card Q3 results BS Web Reports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 6:56 PM IST