SBI Card Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 45% to ₹557 crore, revenue up 11%

SBI Card

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

SBI Cards and Payment Services on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹557 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the company's net profit stood at ₹383.23 crore.
  

Topics : SBI Cards SBI Card Q3 results BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

