Maruti Suzuki Q3FY26 results: Profit up 4.1% to ₹3,879.1 cr, sales jump 21%

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY26 results: Profit up 4.1% to ₹3,879.1 cr, sales jump 21%

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY26 results: Profit up 4.1% to ₹3,879.1 cr, sales jump 21%

Front View of Maruti Suzuki Nexa showroom at viman Nagar Pune with selective focus

Photo: Shutterstock

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,879.1 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 4.1 per cent from ₹3,726.9 crore during the same period last year. 
 

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

