'Our most transformative project': Gautam Adani on Dharavi redevelopment

Speaking at the group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025, Adani said, “Our Dharavi Social Mission is uplifting youth through skilling, healthcare and employment programs. Over 1 million people will move from narrow lanes to a township that will feature spacious layouts, dual toilets, open spaces, schools, hospitals, transit hubs and parks.”

In the first phase of Dharavi redevelopment project, the government has allocated 40 acres of railway land in Matunga. The land will be used to construct new housing for around 15,000 to 20,000 people who will be relocated during the redevelopment.

The plan also includes construction of multi-story residential and commercial buildings, upgrades to roads and bridges, and development of essential services such as clean water supply, sanitation, hospitals, schools, colleges and recreational centres. ALSO READ: Adani Group to invest $100 bn by 2030, targets 100 GW total power capacity “I promise you that the legacy of the Adani Group will not be reflected in the height of the towers it builds, but in the height of the beliefs we execute on. That is our truth. That is our promise,” Adani said at the AGM. Commitment to healthcare Adani recalled his announcement three years ago, on his 60th birthday, where his family pledged ₹60,000 crore to "redefine healthcare, education, and skill development in India". As part of that vision, Adani said the group is setting up 'Adani Healthcare Temples' — 1,000-bed campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai that will include medical colleges, research centres and wellness facilities.