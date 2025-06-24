Home / Companies / News / Skippi raises ₹12 crore in pre-Series A round, targets ₹100 crore valuation

Skippi raises ₹12 crore in pre-Series A round, targets ₹100 crore valuation

Shark Tank India-backed ice pops brand Skippi secures ₹12 crore to drive growth, expand in the Middle East and strengthen leadership as it eyes ₹100 crore valuation

Skippi
The round was advised and facilitated by investment advisory firm Bestvantage Investments and led by the Dubai-based strategic family offices of Surya, who invested ₹10 crore. The remaining ₹2 crore was raised from other angel investors | Photo: X@skippiicepops
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Skippi, the ice pops brand that debuted on Shark Tank India, has raised ₹12 crore in an extended pre-Series A funding round. The funds will be used to drive growth, accelerate product innovation, and support strategic hiring, as the company targets a ₹100 crore valuation.
 
The round was advised and facilitated by investment advisory firm Bestvantage Investments and led by the Dubai-based strategic family offices of Surya, who invested ₹10 crore. The remaining ₹2 crore was raised from other angel investors.
 
Middle East expansion and leadership hiring 
The strategic investment will support onboarding of senior leadership and help the company establish a footprint in the Middle East, with the support of its new investor.
 
Ravi Kabra, chief executive officer and co-founder of Skippi, said, “This funding is a big step for Skippi as we work to become a top FMCG brand in India. We are very thankful for the support from our investors, including our valued sharks. With this money, we will focus on building our brand, creating new products, and bringing in great talent to our leadership team.”
 
Retail presence and product expansion 
Launched in 2021, Skippi is now available in over 20,000 retail outlets across India, as well as on e-commerce platforms such as Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Cred, Amazon, Big Basket, and its own website. The company recently expanded its product portfolio with new offerings, including Crazy Corn, Cornsticks, and Cream Rolls.
 
Previous funding and Shark Tank debut 
Earlier this year, Skippi raised a bridge round from Hyderabad Angels Network (HAN) and Venture Catalysts (VCats), with additional participation from Soonicorn Ventures, HEM Securities, and other prominent angel investors.
 
Skippi’s journey began with a ₹1.2 crore investment from Shark Tank India, with Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Piyush Bansal acquiring an 18 per cent equity stake. Since then, the company has grown its monthly revenues from ₹5–7 lakh to several crores.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Group to invest $100 bn by 2030, targets 100 GW total power capacity

HCL to bid for critical mineral blocks with IOCL, GAIL, RITES: Official

Adani Group logs 7% FY25 growth, sets $20 bn capex target for 5 years

Working with suppliers to reach $10 bn sourcing from India: Walmart CEO

No one from Adani Group charged under US FCPA, says Gautam Adani at AGM

Topics :fund raisingValuationsSeries A funding

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story