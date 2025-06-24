Skippi raises ₹12 crore in pre-Series A round, targets ₹100 crore valuation

Skippi, the ice pops brand that debuted on Shark Tank India, has raised ₹12 crore in an extended pre-Series A funding round. The funds will be used to drive growth, accelerate product innovation, and support strategic hiring, as the company targets a ₹100 crore valuation.

The round was advised and facilitated by investment advisory firm Bestvantage Investments and led by the Dubai-based strategic family offices of Surya, who invested ₹10 crore. The remaining ₹2 crore was raised from other angel investors.

Middle East expansion and leadership hiring

The strategic investment will support onboarding of senior leadership and help the company establish a footprint in the Middle East, with the support of its new investor.

Ravi Kabra, chief executive officer and co-founder of Skippi, said, “This funding is a big step for Skippi as we work to become a top FMCG brand in India. We are very thankful for the support from our investors, including our valued sharks. With this money, we will focus on building our brand, creating new products, and bringing in great talent to our leadership team.” Retail presence and product expansion Launched in 2021, Skippi is now available in over 20,000 retail outlets across India, as well as on e-commerce platforms such as Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Cred, Amazon, Big Basket, and its own website. The company recently expanded its product portfolio with new offerings, including Crazy Corn, Cornsticks, and Cream Rolls.