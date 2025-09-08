Monday, September 08, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Nepal social media ban: 14 killed as police fire on Gen-Z protests

Nepal social media ban: 14 killed as police fire on Gen-Z protests

Demonstrations against the September 4 social media ban escalated into violent clashes in Kathmandu and PM Oli's hometown

Nepal Ban social media: Riot police use water cannon on protesters during clashes outside the parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Monday. Photo: AP/PTI

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 14 people died and over 80 were injured after police opened fire during Gen-Z protests against the social media ban in Nepal on Monday.
 
According to The Kathmandu Post, the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
 
The demonstration, which began peacefully at 11 am from the Akashe Bridge and marched to the Damak Municipality office, soon took a drastic turn. The Police responded with water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets after protestors threw tree branches and water bottles and shouted anti-government slogans, with some protesters reportedly managing to enter the Parliament compound. 
 
 
Gen Z demonstrations were also reported in Birtamod and Damak, where protesters chanted slogans against Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in his own hometown.

The widespread protests were a result of growing dissatisfaction among the people after the government shut down major social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, and YouTube, on September 4. Many demonstrators also accused the government of being corrupt.

Nepal bans unregistered social media platforms

According to a report by news agency ANI, the Nepalese government had issued an order to ban all companies that were not registered in the country in an effort to tax the revenue generated by the social media firms. Following the order, social media sites went dark past midnight on September 4.
 
Some social media firms were already paying taxes even when they were not registered. Most of these firms have also been banned from operating in the country without a registered office.
 
Platforms, including Viber, TikTok, Wetalk, and Nimbuzz, are currently registered in the country. Meanwhile, Telegram and Global Diary are in the process of getting registered. However, widely used platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have yet to initiate the process.

Topics : Nepal Social Media KP Sharma Oli BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

