Amul operator GCMMF unanimously elects Ashokbhai B Chaudhary as chairman

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), popularly known as the Amul Federation and the world’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, today unanimously elected Ashokbhai B. Chaudhary (Chairman, Mehsana Milk Union) as chairman and Gordhanbhai P. Dhameliya (Chairman, Rajkot Milk Union) as vice chairman of the Federation.

The election meeting was held on Tuesday and witnessed full participation from all 18 member unions of GCMMF, the dairy major said in its release.

Ashokbhai B. Chaudhary’s name was proposed by Shamalbhai B. Patel (Chairman, Sabarkantha Milk Union) and seconded by Ashwinbhai N. Salawiya (Chairman, Amreli Milk Union). For the post of vice chairman, Gordhanbhai P. Dhameliya was proposed by Valamjibhai R. Humbal (Chairman, Kutch Milk Union) and supported by Mohanbhai R. Bharwad (Chairman, Ahmedabad Milk Union).