Amul operator GCMMF unanimously elects Ashokbhai B Chaudhary as chairman

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), popularly known as the Amul Federation and the world’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, today unanimously elected Ashokbhai B. Chaudhary (Chairman, Mehsana Milk Union) as chairman and Gordhanbhai P. Dhameliya (Chairman, Rajkot Milk Union) as vice chairman of the Federation.
The election meeting was held on Tuesday and witnessed full participation from all 18 member unions of GCMMF, the dairy major said in its release.
Ashokbhai B. Chaudhary’s name was proposed by Shamalbhai B. Patel (Chairman, Sabarkantha Milk Union) and seconded by Ashwinbhai N. Salawiya (Chairman, Amreli Milk Union). For the post of vice chairman, Gordhanbhai P. Dhameliya was proposed by Valamjibhai R. Humbal (Chairman, Kutch Milk Union) and supported by Mohanbhai R. Bharwad (Chairman, Ahmedabad Milk Union).
“The election process was conducted in the presence of the District Collector of Anand and the Registrar of Cooperatives, Government of Gujarat, reflecting the Federation's unwavering commitment to democratic values. Since its inception in 1973, GCMMF has proudly maintained the tradition of unanimous elections for its leadership,” the release said.
In FY25, GCMMF recorded a turnover of Rs 65,911 crore, reporting a growth of 11.2 per cent.
During the same period, the Federation procured over 12 billion litres of milk and achieved a brand turnover of Rs 90,000 crore through its member unions.
With more than 24 billion product packs distributed across India and over 50 countries, Amul has been recognised as the world’s strongest food and dairy brand by Brand Finance UK, the release added.
