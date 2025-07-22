Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coca-Cola Q2 results: Revenue up 2.5% at $12.62 bn on steady soda demand

Coca-Cola Q2 results: Revenue up 2.5% at $12.62 bn on steady soda demand

The company's shares were up about 1% in premarket trading

Coca-Cola's well-known brands and its global presence have thus far cushioned the beverage giant from a broader weakening in demand for sodas in the United States (Photo/Unsplash)

Reuters
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coca-Cola beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the beverages giant benefited from resilient demand for its sodas.
 
The company's shares were up about 1% in premarket trading.
 
They have risen 12.5% so far this year. 
 
Coca-Cola's well-known brands and its global presence have thus far cushioned the beverage giant from a broader weakening in demand for sodas in the United States.

The company has been able to raise prices in inflationary markets such as Latin America and the U.S., while volume growth has remained steady.
 
 
Demand for its protein milkshakes brands in the United States has also been strong as consumers look for healthier beverage and snacking options.
 
The company's comparable revenue rose 2.5% to $12.62 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of a 1.86% growth to $12.54 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.
 

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

