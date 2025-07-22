Vertis Infrastructure Trust raises ₹900 cr via sustainability-linked bond

Vertis Infrastructure Trust, formerly known as Highways Infrastructure Trust, a Sebi-registered Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), has raised Rs 900 crore through a Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB).

According to the InvIT, this is the largest SLB issuance by an Indian InvIT to date. Earlier, in February, Vertis’ peer Cube Highways Trust (Cube InvIT) secured an investment of Rs 860 crore from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) via an SLB.

For Vertis, IFC, as the anchor investor, invested Rs 450 crore. This SLB, with a 10-year fixed rate, is priced at 7.40 per cent. Proceeds from the issue will support the acquisition of TOT (Toll-Operate-Transfer)-16, a 252-kilometre NH-44 highway corridor in Telangana, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity.

Gaurav Chandna, executive director and joint chief executive officer, Vertis Infrastructure Trust, said, "This landmark SLB issuance is more than just a funding milestone—it reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable infrastructure development. It demonstrates the growing maturity of Indian InvITs in tapping innovative financing routes aligned with global sustainability standards." The SLB is structured with predefined sustainability performance targets that link interest rates to the achievement of ESG outcomes, the InvIT claimed. In December 2024, IFC invested Rs 630 crore in an SLB issued by NDR InvIT, a warehousing InvIT sponsored by NDR Warehousing. This SLB was the first by a warehousing InvIT in India and the first SLB issuance by any InvIT in the country.