Lodha Developers to raise ₹5,000 crore through NCDs for expansion

The board of directors of Mumbai-based Lodha Developers has approved raising Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on Monday.

The company will raise the amount from time to time, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis. It has approved an enhancement of the borrowing limit from Rs 3,000 crore to a maximum outstanding amount of Rs 5,000 crore.

The fundraising is aimed at diversifying the debt pool, enabling a continued reduction in the cost of funds on targeted debt capital, Lodha said.

As of the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), the company’s net debt stood at Rs 5,080 crore, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24x, below its target ceiling of 0.5x. Net debt in Q1 FY26 rose by about Rs 1,100 crore due to investment in business development.

In Q1 FY26, Lodha added five new projects across the Mumbai metropolitan region, Pune, and Bengaluru, with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 22,700 crore, achieving more than 90 per cent of its FY26 business development guidance. Since its initial public offering in April 2021, the company has added 48 projects with a GDV of over Rs 1 trillion to its portfolio. "Our exit cost of debt for Q1 FY26 stands at 8.3 per cent, down 40 basis points for the quarter — among the lowest in the industry," Abhishek Lodha, managing director and chief executive officer, had said while announcing the company's financial results last month.