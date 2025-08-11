Home / Companies / News / Lodha Developers to raise ₹5,000 crore through NCDs for expansion

Lodha Developers to raise ₹5,000 crore through NCDs for expansion

Lodha Developers' board approves raising Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs to diversify debt, reduce funding costs and support expansion across Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru

Lodha group, Macrotech developers
The company’s shares closed at Rs 1,224.40 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday. | Image: Lodha group website
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:30 PM IST
The board of directors of Mumbai-based Lodha Developers has approved raising Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on Monday.
 
The company will raise the amount from time to time, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis. It has approved an enhancement of the borrowing limit from Rs 3,000 crore to a maximum outstanding amount of Rs 5,000 crore.
 
The fundraising is aimed at diversifying the debt pool, enabling a continued reduction in the cost of funds on targeted debt capital, Lodha said.
 
As of the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), the company’s net debt stood at Rs 5,080 crore, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24x, below its target ceiling of 0.5x. Net debt in Q1 FY26 rose by about Rs 1,100 crore due to investment in business development.
 
In Q1 FY26, Lodha added five new projects across the Mumbai metropolitan region, Pune, and Bengaluru, with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 22,700 crore, achieving more than 90 per cent of its FY26 business development guidance. 
 
Since its initial public offering in April 2021, the company has added 48 projects with a GDV of over Rs 1 trillion to its portfolio.
 
“Our exit cost of debt for Q1 FY26 stands at 8.3 per cent, down 40 basis points for the quarter — among the lowest in the industry,” Abhishek Lodha, managing director and chief executive officer, had said while announcing the company’s financial results last month.
 
The company’s profit attributable to owners for Q1 FY26 grew about 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 674.7 crore. Lodha attributed the rise to revenue growth, significant operating leverage, and financial leverage.
 
Revenue from operations in Q1 FY26 increased 22.66 per cent YoY to Rs 3,491.7 crore, supported by “industry tailwinds”. The firm also reported its best-ever Q1 pre-sales performance, with Rs 4,450 crore in pre-sales, up 10 per cent YoY.
 
The company’s shares closed at Rs 1,224.40 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

