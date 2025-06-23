Monday, June 23, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹2,000 cr at Bengaluru project launch

Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹2,000 cr at Bengaluru project launch

With 1,450 homes sold at launch, Godrej Properties' Barca in Devanahalli becomes North Bengaluru's most successful township debut by value and volume of sales

The property rate in the area is around Rs 18,056 per square foot (sq ft) as of the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25), against Rs 14,105 per sq ft in Q1 CY24. | Image: X@GodrejProp

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Godrej Properties, the realty arm of Godrej Industries Group, has sold 1,450 homes worth Rs 2,000 crore at the launch of the first phase of its township project, Barca at the Godrej MSR City, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru.
 
The Mumbai-based real estate developer sold homes with over 2.2 million square feet (msf) of area, making it the most successful launch ever in the North Bengaluru micro-market by both value and volume of sales, the company claimed. The phase was launched in April 2025. 
 
Godrej MSR City has a developable potential of 5.6 msf and has significant unlaunched inventory remaining, which the company plans to sell in the coming years. This is one of Godrej Properties’ largest residential developments, the company noted.
 
 
Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties, said: “We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej MSR City. The strong demand reflects growing consumer preference for thoughtfully designed communities that offer a blend of lifestyle, connectivity, and long-term value. This success reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality developments that resonate with the aspirations of modern homebuyers. We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties.”

Besides, in the past one year, Devanahalli has seen 212 new sales transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 133 crore, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics platform.
 
The property rate in the area is around Rs 18,056 per square foot (sq ft) as of the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25), against Rs 14,105 per sq ft in Q1 CY24.
 
Earlier this month, the company announced that it will develop a premium residential project on a 14-acre land parcel in Hoskote, East Bengaluru, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,500 crore.

Topics : Godrej Properties Bengaluru Real estate firms

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

