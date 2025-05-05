Monday, May 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Govt preparing response to SC verdict on ₹19,700 cr JSW-Bhushan Power deal

Govt preparing response to SC verdict on ₹19,700 cr JSW-Bhushan Power deal

The Supreme Court rejected JSW Steel's resolution of BPSL under the corporate insolvency resolution process, ordering the liquidation of the debt-laden company

JSW steel, Bhushan Power and Steel, IBC, IBC proceeding

The Supreme Court rejected JSW Steel’s ₹19,700 crore resolution plan for BPSL under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), ordering instead the liquidation of the debt-laden company | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is reviewing the Supreme Court’s order that quashed JSW Steel’s ₹19,700 crore resolution plan of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), and will soon finalise its response, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Monday, according to a report by Reuters.
 
“I have already reviewed [the order] with all the lenders. We have taken a position, we have studied the judgment, we have got our advocates’ view on the judgment,” DFS Secretary M Nagaraju said. “Now we are taking a view in the government on how we approach the judgment. We will finalise soon.”
 

Supreme Court rejects JSW Steel's resolution plan

On April 2, the Supreme Court rejected JSW Steel’s resolution plan of BPSL under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), ordering instead the liquidation of the debt-laden company. The top court set aside earlier rulings by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that had approved JSW’s resolution plan.
 
 
In its judgment, the bench said the approved plan did not conform to sections 30(2) and 31(2) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). “The Resolution Plan of JSW as approved by the CoC [Committee of Creditors] stands rejected,” the court said, adding that liquidation proceedings should be initiated by the NCLT under its suo motu powers granted by Article 142 of the Constitution. 
 

JSW Steel acquired BPSL in 2021 under IBC

JSW Steel had acquired BPSL in March 2021 under the IBC framework. The acquisition was seen as a key strategic move for the steelmaker, giving it a manufacturing foothold in Odisha and eastern India. The unexpected reversal by the court has now thrown the future of the asset and its creditors into uncertainty.
 
The DFS is expected to consult with lenders, legal experts, and possibly the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) before determining whether further legal or legislative steps might be taken.

More From This Section

pharma, medicine, drugs

Biocon Biologics secures multiple market access coverage for Yesintek in US

Premiumsteel, steel industry

Top steelmakers likely to rebid for distressed Bhushan Power & Steel assets

PremiumJSW steel, Bhushan Power and Steel, IBC, IBC proceeding

SC ruling on BPSL resolution may reset IBC process as JSW plans review plea

Premiumapple, apple logo

Apple likely to ring in nearly $40 billion iPhones from India in FY26

PremiumBluSmart drivers protest in Delhi after sudden shutdown, demanding compensation, employment guarantees, and the right to form unions | Photo: Udisha Srivastav

BluSmart drivers hit the streets for compensation and job guarantee

Topics : JSW steel Bhushan Power & Steel Bhushan Power Supreme Court Finance Ministry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon