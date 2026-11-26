Green Aero, a deep-tech aerospace and defence technology company, has raised $14 million in Series A funding, led by Crane Ventures. The round also saw participation from 3one4 Capital, Antler Elevate and returning investors pi Ventures, Antler India and Rebalance. The funding marks the largest venture capital investment in India’s private jet engine and collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) sector to date.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, Green Aero will deploy the capital to build larger jet engine testing facilities, expand its engineering team and accelerate the development and flight qualification of its transonic and supersonic drone platforms. Alongside this, the company is now looking to commercialise its existing jet engines, backed by strong early interest from international buyers, while also bringing its transonic drone and CCA platforms to market.

“We started with the unconventional idea of building jet engines and aircraft in India and were able to demonstrate significant hardware and test facility development in a short time,” said Dr Prithwish Kundu, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Green Aero. “This fundraise will accelerate our technology development across jet engines, military drones, and CCAs. With global demand for jet engines rising and CCAs reshaping the future of aviation, this is the most opportune time to build in this space, and to build a world-class aircraft company in India.” To date, Green Aero has completed over 100 hot-fire tests in the sub-kN engine category. It developed The Blue Dragon, a first-of-its-kind aero-engine core developed from scratch in India. With a 50-member team, internationally experienced leadership, an established partnership with L&T, and support from Boeing’s BUILD programme and SIDBI’s Green-Tech Accelerator, Green Aero has built deep proprietary intellectual property (IP) across propulsion and flight hardware and software. The company was able to achieve this in the very early stages of its incorporation with a mere $2 million fundraise.

Building on this proven foundation, the company is now scaling towards larger-thrust engines paired with proprietary autonomous flight control systems, edge-computing avionics and GNSS-denied navigation. Green Aero is the first company in India to demonstrate vertically integrated aircraft manufacturing, bringing jet engine, avionics and airframe development capabilities under one roof at its newly operational research and development (R&D), assembly and testing facility in Bengaluru, a one-of-a-kind 87,000 sq ft facility in the country. This vertically integrated stack lays the groundwork for collaborative combat aircraft (CCAs), the next phase of evolution in military aviation. Unlike traditional manned aircraft or conventional unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that require manual remote piloting, CCAs are autonomous, multi-role combat aircraft capable of flying and making tactical decisions independently or alongside manned fighters. By removing humans from the loop, CCAs reduce mission risk, scale combat operations and are expected to replace all manned combat missions within the next 50 years. Indian as well as global markets have significant unmet demand for CCAs to aid and replace legacy aircraft and air defence systems.