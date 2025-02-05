Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / GST authorities clamp down on IndiGo with Rs 115.86 crore penalty

GST authorities clamp down on IndiGo with Rs 115.86 crore penalty

The airline said there is no material impact on financials, operations or any other activities of the companies

indigo airlines, indigo
IndiGo, in the filing said, "is actively engaging in contesting these orders before the appellate authority". | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GST authorities have imposed penalties totalling Rs 115.86 crore on IndiGo, the airline said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

According to the filing, the penalty order was passed on February 4.

Of this, Rs 113.02 crore pertains to services provided to offshore recipients, which the goods and services tax (GST) authorities did not consider as "export of services", and denied input tax credit on certain services for FY18, FY19, and FY20 while the remaining Rs 2.84 crore penalty is on account of denial of input tax credit (ITC) for ?FY18, FY19, and FY20, as per the filing.

IndiGo, in the filing said, "is actively engaging in contesting these orders before the appellate authority".

The airline also said there is no material impact on financials, operations or any other activities of the companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Religare Enterprises' independent director Hamid Ahmed resigns from board

AMD's AI chip Q4 revenue miss knocks shares amid rivalry with Nvidia

Life Insurance Corporation gets GST demand notice of Rs 105.42 cr

CM Mamata inaugurates ITC's global centre of excellence for AI in Kolkata

Space systems maker Karman Holdings seeks up to $2.6 bn valuation in US IPO

Topics :IndiGoAviationGST

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story