CM Mamata inaugurates ITC's global centre of excellence for AI in Kolkata

The global centre, located in New Town, will focus on advanced AI research, positioning West Bengal as a leading hub for AI development in India

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 8:48 PM IST
Diversified conglomerate ITC Limited on Wednesday announced the opening of its global centre of excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the metropolis.

The centre was virtually inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the Bengal Global Business Summit.

ITC chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri highlighted Bengal's potential for investment, noting that the firm, headquartered in Kolkata, has made significant investments in sectors such as hospitality, manufacturing, IT, and agriculture.

He emphasised the state's promising future in hospitality and reiterated ITC's commitment to expanding its presence in West Bengal.

The global centre, located in New Town, will focus on advanced AI research, positioning West Bengal as a leading hub for AI development in India.

Banerjee also virtually inaugurated a state-of-the-art FMCG manufacturing facility at Uluberia in Howrah district.

Puri added that ITC has invested over Rs 7,500 crore in West Bengal over the past decade, spanning sectors like agriculture, food processing, hospitality, paper, and IT.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

