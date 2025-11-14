Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,28,660; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,73,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,28,660; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,73,100

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,17,910

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,780. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,28,660, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,73,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,17,910.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,660 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,29,830 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,780.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,17,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,19,010 in Chennai. 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,510.
           
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,73,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,83,100.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Friday and were poised for a weekly rise, supported by a weaker dollar, although gains were kept in check by hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials dousing hopes of an interest rate cut in December. 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,188.93 per ounce, as of 0200 GMT. Bullion is up 4.8 per cent so far this week. 
US gold futures for December delivery were steady at $4,191.90 per ounce. 
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.2 per cent to $52.95 per ounce and was on track for its best week since September 2024, up 9.6 per cent. 
Platinum gained 1 per cent to $1,596.24 on Friday and palladium gained 1.2 per cent to $1,443.55.
  
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
   

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

