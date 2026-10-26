HCL opens 2 development centres to support Rapidus' chip engineering needs

Indian IT services firm HCL Technologies and Rapidus Corporation on Monday inaugurated two HCLTech development centres in India to support the Japanese chipmaker's growing semiconductor engineering needs.

The centres, located in Bengaluru and Hubli, will draw on HCLTech's core engineering expertise to offer Rapidus a range of capabilities, including mask design, design infrastructure, process design kit development, design technology co-optimisation and layout design.

HCLTech and Rapidus Corporation, a Japanese company developing and manufacturing advanced logic semiconductors, inaugurated two HCLTech development centers in India dedicated to supporting Rapidus' evolving semiconductor engineering requirements, according to a release.

HCLTech will also collaborate with Rapidus to build a pipeline of Indian engineering talent to meet Rapidus' evolving talent requirements in Japan.