Liquidnitro Games raises $19.1 mn in Series A led by Northpoint Capital

Game production firm Liquidnitro Games raised $19.1 million in a Series A funding round led by Northpoint Capital, with participation from existing early investor Nexus Venture Partners.

The company said the fresh capital will accelerate its investment across proprietary AI-enabled game production and services platforms, scale partnerships through co-investments, and drive global expansion.

In 2024, the Hyderabad-based company had raised $5.25 million in a seed funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from international angel investors.

“By combining over a decade of experience running some of the world’s biggest franchises, deep investments in our proprietary AI-powered platform, and capital we can deploy alongside partners, we’ve built a uniquely compelling value proposition for publishers navigating an increasingly challenging market,” said Sandeep Kowdley, chief executive officer (CEO), Liquidnitro.

Expansion plans The firm said it will deepen its operating footprint to support global publishers across franchises, platforms and markets, with a focus on India, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia. It said it invests its own capital alongside partners, aligning incentives and taking shared responsibility for long-term game performance and outcomes. The company said it has partnered with global publishers over the past two years, allowing them to build, operate and scale games across platforms and geographies. Founders and background Liquidnitro was founded in December 2023 by Kowdley, Krishna Dhanekula, Arun Kunchala and Suresh Manthena, all former Electronic Arts veterans.