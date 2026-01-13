Home / Companies / News / Liquidnitro Games raises $19.1 mn in Series A led by Northpoint Capital

Liquidnitro Games raises $19.1 mn in Series A led by Northpoint Capital

The Hyderabad-based game production firm said the funding will help scale its AI-enabled production platform, expand partnerships through co-investments and grow its footprint across India

In 2024, the Hyderabad-based company had raised $5.25 million in a seed funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners | Photo: Shutterstock.com
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 2:36 PM IST
Game production firm Liquidnitro Games raised $19.1 million in a Series A funding round led by Northpoint Capital, with participation from existing early investor Nexus Venture Partners.
 
The company said the fresh capital will accelerate its investment across proprietary AI-enabled game production and services platforms, scale partnerships through co-investments, and drive global expansion.
 
In 2024, the Hyderabad-based company had raised $5.25 million in a seed funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from international angel investors.
 
“By combining over a decade of experience running some of the world’s biggest franchises, deep investments in our proprietary AI-powered platform, and capital we can deploy alongside partners, we’ve built a uniquely compelling value proposition for publishers navigating an increasingly challenging market,” said Sandeep Kowdley, chief executive officer (CEO), Liquidnitro.
 
Expansion plans
 
The firm said it will deepen its operating footprint to support global publishers across franchises, platforms and markets, with a focus on India, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia.
 
It said it invests its own capital alongside partners, aligning incentives and taking shared responsibility for long-term game performance and outcomes.
 
The company said it has partnered with global publishers over the past two years, allowing them to build, operate and scale games across platforms and geographies.
 
Founders and background
 
Liquidnitro was founded in December 2023 by Kowdley, Krishna Dhanekula, Arun Kunchala and Suresh Manthena, all former Electronic Arts veterans.
 
They have experience running multi-year live services on titles and franchises such as Bejeweled, Tetris, Plants vs Zombies, Need for Speed, Real Racing and The Sims.
Topics :Series A fundingfundingsGaming

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

