HDB Financial Services aiming to raise up to Rs 12,500 cr via IPO

India's top private lender HDFC Bank said on Saturday its HDB Financial Services unit will raise up to Rs 12,500 crore ($1.5 billion) in its initial public offering (IPO). Parent HDFC Bank, which holds a 94.6 per cent stake in HDB Financial, will sell shares worth Rs 10,000 crore, the lender said, adding that the price and other details of the proposed IPO will be determined in due course. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Last month HDFC Bank approved raising Rs 2,500 crore through an issue of shares in the IPO, marking the group's first public float in six years.

Incorporated in 2007, HDB Financial Services provides secured and unsecured loans and has more than 1,680 branches across India.

HDB Financial's listing follows new norms introduced by the country's central bank in 2022 that required large non-banking financial companies (NBFC) to be listed on stock exchanges by September 2025.

About 269 companies in India have raised more than $12.57 billion through IPOs so far this year, according to LSEG data, higher than the $7.42 billion raised in all of last year. That has propelled the country's share in Asia equity capital market deals to a record high.

More From This Section

Bajaj Housing Finance went public earlier in September, driven by the requirement, and marked one of the best major listings in a red-hot Indian IPO market this year.

This week, Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion IPO was oversubscribed by more than two times, attracting aggressive bidding from institutional investors, even though pricing concerns deterred retail participation.