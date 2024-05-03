Atanu Chakraborty re-appointed as HDFC Bank chairman for three years

HDFC Bank Limited on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Atanu Chakraborty as the part-time chairman of the bank for a period of three years effective from May 5, 2024, to May 4, 2027.

Pursuant to the approval by the RBI and based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board of directors of the bank has approved the reappointment of Atanu Chakraborty as part-time chairman and independent director of the bank.

ALSO READ: HDFC Mutual Fund buys 1.13 million Cyient shares for Rs 204 crore Chakraborty is not related to any other directors or key managerial personnel of the bank. He is not debarred from holding the office of a director by virtue of any Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) order or any other such authority, the bank added.

Atanu Chakraborty is currently a part-time chairman and independent director of HDFC Bank Limited. He served the Government of India for 35 years as a member of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in the Gujarat cadre. He has mainly worked in areas of finance and economic policy, infrastructure, petroleum, and natural gas.

Chakraborty held various posts such as secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), during the financial year 20.

As secretary (DEA), he coordinated economic policymaking for all ministries, departments, and managed the entire process of the formulation of budget making for the Union of India, including its passage in Parliament. He was responsible for fiscal management policies, policies for public debt management, and the development and management of financial markets.

Chakraborty also handled financial stability and currency, domestic and foreign-related issues as well. He managed the flow of funds with multilateral and bilateral financial institutions and had multiple interfaces with them. He also headed a multidisciplinary task force that produced the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).