Health products maker Cupid expects Rs 100 cr revenue from exports

Health products maker Cupid Ltd on Wednesday said it expects a revenue of more than Rs 100 crore to accrue from exports in the coming quarters.
The international order book will be executed in the second and third quarters of 2025-26, the contraceptive products manufacturer said in a statement.
The current B2B export order book is at USD 11.50 million which is equivalent to Rs 100 crore plus, across three key products segments," Cupid said in a statement.
"These orders are from international government tenders in South Africa, Tanzania, and Kenya, as well as from international agencies WHO/UNFPA, NGOs like MSI and PSI," the company said.
Cupid Ltd also anticipates significant orders from Brazil having secured L1 in the recent tender comprising 6.25 million pieces valued at approximately Rs 40 crore with additional future orders expected from that country, it said.
The company also expects orders from Tanzania, one of the largest markets in East Africa, in Q2 and Q3 of FY26.
These opportunities will be further augmented by regular orders under the new five-year South Africa tender, scheduled to commence in Q4 FY26, under which Cupid is eligible to supply 100 per cent of the country's requirements for both female and male condoms, the company said.
Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman & Managing Director, Cupid Ltd, stated, "Our current confirmed order book is the highest in the company's history from our top three products and this provides us very strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app