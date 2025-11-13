Hero Future Energies inks ₹30K cr MoU with Andhra for 4 GW renewables

Hero Future Energies (HFE), the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group, announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop renewable energy generation projects with a total capacity of 4 Gigawatt across Ananthapuramu, Kurnool, and Kadapa districts.

The projects represent a proposed investment of Rs 30,000 crore. The MoU was signed by Srivatsan Iyer, global CEO, Hero Future Energies, in the presence of N Chandrababu Naidu, chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, and the state’s chief secretary K Vijayanand on the sidelines of the AP Govt–CII Partnership Summit.

What does the MoU outline for Andhra Pradesh’s renewable transition?

Under the agreement, HFE will establish the renewable energy generation projects in two phases. The state government has given the assurance that NREDCAP and APEDB will facilitate necessary assistance to enable project development, including coordination with relevant state departments and the central government for approvals. “The proposed projects are proving ground for complex renewable ecosystems that combine scale, innovation, and impact. Through this MoU, we are adding 4 GW of green capacity and also setting in motion a model of sustainable industrial growth,” Iyer said. The MoU will remain valid for 12 months from the date of signing and aims to enable swift project commencement and investment facilitation in the renewable energy sector of Andhra Pradesh.