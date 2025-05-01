Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Suzuki Motorcycle India sales rise 14% to 113,000 units in April 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales rise 14% to 113,000 units in April 2025

Exports grew 57 per cent at 17,734 units in April 2025, as compared to 11,310 units in the same month last year

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Thursday reported a 14 per cent growth. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Thursday reported a 14 per cent growth in total sales at 1,12,948 units in April 2025, as compared to 99,377 units sold in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 95,214 units in the month under review, up 8 per cent from 88,067 units sold in April 2024, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

Exports grew 57 per cent at 17,734 units in April 2025, as compared to 11,310 units in the same month last year, it added.

During April this year, SMIPL said in a move to enhance customer accessibility, it started online bookings of its products via Flipkart across eight Indian states.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

zomato

Zomato Q4 results: Net profit tanks 77% to Rs Rs 39 cr, revenue up 63%

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit up 7-fold at ₹3,845 cr, dividend declared

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

Adani Ports' profit jumps 48% in Q4FY25; cargo volume grows 8% to 118 mmt

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q4 results today: Adani Ports, Zomato, and Adani Enterprises on May 1

Q4, Q4 results

Indus Towers Q4 results: Profit dips 4% to ₹1,779 cr despite revenue growth

Topics : Suzuki Motorcycle India motorcycle Flipkart

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon