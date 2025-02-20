Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / L&T secures major Hindalco order to build alumina refinery in Odisha

L&T secures major Hindalco order to build alumina refinery in Odisha

The order has been secured by its Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in an exchange filing

Larsen & Toubro

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro on Thursday said it has secured a large order from Hindalco for setting up an 850 KTPA (kilo tonne per annum) greenfield alumina refinery plant in Odisha.

The order has been secured by its Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in an exchange filing.

According to the company's classification, a large order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore. 

The scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction & installation in collaboration with reputed technology providers.

L&T's M&M vertical offers world-class end-to-end solutions in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) domain across sectors such as mining, minerals processing, industrial products and material handling. 

 

Topics : Larsen & Toubro Hindalco

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

