Home / Companies / News / Hotel chain Hyatt bets on India's population boom to fuel revenue growth

Hotel chain Hyatt bets on India's population boom to fuel revenue growth

Hyatt said it plans to open six hotels in India, home to roughly 1.4 billion people, this year including in smaller cities from northern Ghaziabad to southern Kochi

hyatt
Within five years, it is planning to double its hotel count in India to 100, Hyatt said
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 7:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hyatt Hotels is betting on India's rising population and consumer spending power to help the US hotel chain keep up revenue growth in the double-digit percentage range in the Asian country this financial year, an executive said.

Global hotel operators have been building diverse property portfolios in the world's most populous country, targeting its more affluent consumers, whose appetite for domestic travel has been strong since the relaxation of Covid curbs.

Hyatt, which has roughly 325 of its more than 1,400 hotels in Asia Pacific, is looking to expand in the region, and "India is a big part of that," Carina Chorengel, a senior executive, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Hyatt said it plans to open six hotels in India, home to roughly 1.4 billion people, this year including in smaller cities from northern Ghaziabad to southern Kochi.

Within five years, it is planning to double its hotel count in India to 100, Hyatt said.

Many global brands, from fast-food restaurant operators to apparel sellers, have been downplaying the recent slowdown in Indian consumer spending to double down on the country to tap its growing middle class in the longer term.

Also Read

Hyatt to expand India footprint with 6 hotels, 1 new brand in 2025

Hyatt Hotels to acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts for about $2.6 billion

Hyatt in exclusive talks with Playa Hotels on options, including buyout

Hyatt Hotels plans to reach 100 properties in India within 5-6 years

Hyatt Hotels launches new luxury venue in Mumbai to boost banquet revenue

India's growing population, rapid urbanization with more people moving to its cities and their desire to travel more are the key reasons Hyatt is focusing more on India, Chorengel said.

The hotel chain would also post revenue growth in the double-digit percentage range in India in fiscal 2026, after recording similar growth in previous years, said Sunjae Sharma, managing director of India and Southwest Asia at Hyatt.

Late last year, rival Hilton Worldwide said it plans to quadruple the number of hotel rooms in its India pipeline in five years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS defers salary hikes amid global uncertainty, US tariff concerns

Adani Enterprises to launch world's largest copper smelter in four weeks

Premium

US reciprocal tariffs, market volatility cast shadow on India's M&A scene

Premium

BSH Home Appliances India witnessed positive sales momentum in 2024

Tata Consultancy Services announces Rs 45,612 crore total dividend for FY25

Topics :Hyatt Hotelshotels in IndiaHotel industry

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story