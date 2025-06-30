Home / Companies / News / HUL chairman urges India Inc to drive inclusive, eco-friendly growth

HUL chairman urges India Inc to drive inclusive, eco-friendly growth

Paranjpe called period from 2014 to 2024 as the "decade of India's economic resurgence" which aligns with the vision of a Viksit Bharat' (Develope India) by 2047

Nitin Paranjpe, HUL chairman
"While the government is taking significant steps, 'India Inc.' must play a crucial role in ensuring this growth is inclusive and environmentally responsible," HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe said. (Image credit: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India Inc must play a responsible role for "inclusive and environmentally responsible" growth of the country, even as the government is taking steps for that, HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe has said.

To become a developed nation, India should chart a path that prioritises economic growth alongside environmental sustainability and social progress, he said while addressing the shareholders in the 92nd AGM of the leading FMCG maker.

"While the government is taking significant steps, 'India Inc.' must play a crucial role in ensuring this growth is inclusive and environmentally responsible," he said.

In his speech titled Building a Winning Business in an Aspiring India', Paranjpe reflected on the evolving business landscape, noting that while India offers immense opportunities, it is equally important to address the challenges that accompany this growth.

The world today is characterised by "uncertainty and chaos," however Indian economy is continuing its growth journey.

"However, amidst this incomprehensibility, the Indian economy appears poised to continue its path to sustainable and inclusive growth," he said.

Paranjpe called period from 2014 to 2024 as the "decade of India's economic resurgence" which aligns with the vision of a Viksit Bharat' (Develope India) by 2047.

"Achieving zero poverty, quality education for all, affordable healthcare, meaningful skilled employment, and becoming the world's food basket are ambitious yet achievable milestones in India's journey to becoming an advanced economy," he said.

Elaborating India growth journey Paranjpe said several tailwinds will help achieve this, including a strong digital infrastructure, a conducive policy environment, and a burgeoning young population.

He called out India's Digital Public Infrastructure as one of its greatest future advantages, and hailed the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for levelling the playing field for kirana walas and retailers across the nation.

At the same time, he mentioned that getting sellers and resellers to leverage e-commerce and improve India's e-retail penetration is a tall order.

Hinting towards growing premiuimisation, Paranjpe said the Indian consumer is evolving, seeking newer products, better experiences, and aspiring for more.

"As a business serving the needs of an ever-aspiring consumer and partner to a nation focused on its growth, we bear significant responsibility. The new India presents several opportunities that we can leverage to leapfrog into the future," he said.

Pranjape also added, HUL like other makers is witnessing 'unprecedented' technological advancements, where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking over everything from searches to product design to farming, bio-mimetic inspired design, driverless vehicles and Mars missions to science utilising bugs for cleaning homes.

"Technology is, and will continue to be, a primary driver shaping our future," he said, adding HUL is "building capabilities to cater to the needs of an evolving and aspiring India".

Simultaneously, the maker of popular brands as Rin, Lux, Surf Excel, Pond's, Dove, Horlicks, Bru, Lipton etc is also ensuring that its growth journey does not negatively impact the environment and leaves no one behind.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Infra, Coastal Mechanics tie up to tap India's defence MRO sector

SKF India plans to invest up to ₹1,460 cr by 2030 to boost manufacturing

AU Small Finance Bank partners with LIC to broaden life insurance reach

HCLTech, OpenAI collaborate to drive large-scale enterprise AI adoption

Ample Parks launches 71-acre industrial park in Mahindra World City

Topics :Hindustan UnileverHindustan Unilever HULIndia Inceconomic growth

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story