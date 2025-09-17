Home / Companies / News / Amitabh Kant joins IndiGo board after clearance from aviation ministry

Amitabh Kant joins IndiGo board after clearance from aviation ministry

Amitabh Kant, former NITI Aayog CEO and India's G20 Sherpa, has joined IndiGo's board as a non-executive non-independent director after receiving clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation

Amitabh Kant, Amitabh, Manthan, Manthan 2025, Manthan2025
Amitabh Kant (Photo: Business Standard/Priyanka)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IndiGo on Wednesday announced that former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has officially joined its board as an additional director in the capacity of non-executive non-independent director. His appointment took effect on September 15, after receiving the mandatory security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).
 
The airline had earlier, on July 3, announced Kant’s nomination to the board.
 
In a regulatory filing, IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, said, “…the company has received the requisite security clearance dated September 15, 2025, from MoCA yesterday. Accordingly, Kant’s appointment shall be effective from September 15, 2025.” 
 

HCLTech also adds Kant to its board

 
IndiGo is not the only corporate giant to bring Kant on board. Last week, HCLTech announced Kant's appointment as a non-executive independent director for a five-year term, effective September 8, 2025, until September 7, 2030.
 
According to the company’s exchange filing, the appointment was recommended by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and will require shareholder approval through a postal ballot. HCLTech also clarified that Kant has no family ties with its directors and is not barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or any other authority from holding office.
 

Amitabh Kant's career

 
Kant, aged 69, stepped down as India’s G20 Sherpa in June this year. Announcing his retirement from government service on LinkedIn, he wrote, “After 45 years of dedicated service to the government, I have decided to embrace new opportunities and begin a new chapter".
 
Over his long career, Kant has been credited with driving policy reforms and innovation across sectors. As G20 Sherpa, he played a pivotal role in India’s presidency in 2023.
 
Before that, as chief executive officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog, he spearheaded initiatives such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, the Atal Innovation Mission, and policies on digital infrastructure, green hydrogen, and advanced chemistry cells.
 
Earlier, as Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Kant led landmark reforms, including Make in India, Startup India, and ease of doing business measures, helping India jump 79 places in the World Bank rankings.
 
He also made a mark in tourism and urban development, having launched the globally acclaimed “Incredible India” campaign as Tourism Secretary and leading the “God’s own country” brand in Kerala.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin gets US FDA nod for generic drug Lenalidomide in multiple potencies

FinBox raises $40 mn from WestBridge to boost AI-led credit platform

TCS partners with Qualcomm to launch co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

Hindustan Zinc's Rajasthan fertiliser plant to start by Dec 2026: CEO

MakeMyTrip partners with Zomato to offer on-train meal delivery service

Topics :IndiGoAmitabh KantBS Web ReportsCivil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story