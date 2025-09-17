Amitabh Kant joins IndiGo board after clearance from aviation ministry

The airline had earlier, on July 3, announced Kant’s nomination to the board.

IndiGo is not the only corporate giant to bring Kant on board. Last week, HCLTech announced Kant's appointment as a non-executive independent director for a five-year term, effective September 8, 2025, until September 7, 2030.

Amitabh Kant's career

Kant, aged 69, stepped down as India’s G20 Sherpa in June this year. Announcing his retirement from government service on LinkedIn, he wrote, “After 45 years of dedicated service to the government, I have decided to embrace new opportunities and begin a new chapter".

Over his long career, Kant has been credited with driving policy reforms and innovation across sectors. As G20 Sherpa, he played a pivotal role in India’s presidency in 2023.

Before that, as chief executive officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog, he spearheaded initiatives such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, the Atal Innovation Mission, and policies on digital infrastructure, green hydrogen, and advanced chemistry cells.